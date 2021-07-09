Ottawa County deputies search for man involved in Robinson Twp. shooting

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office units are at the scene of a shooting in Robinson Township.

The incident near 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Deputies say the victim is a 25-year-old man who is being treated at a local hospital.

They described his condition as “stable.”

The shooter remains at large and was described as a 20-year-old white man with long, blonde hair.

He was last seen on foot in the area near the shooting and was wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.