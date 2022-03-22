Ottawa County deputies respond to 'critical incident' in Grand Haven Twp.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area near Hofma Court in Grand Haven Township as deputies respond to an “ongoing critical incident.”

Ottawa County deputies responded to a home in the 13600 block of Hofma Court after receiving a call about a 40-year-old woman with a gun who had fired shots inside a home.

Deputies say the woman remains inside the home, but two family members have been able to exit the home.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging neighbors to shelter in the basement of their homes.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Deputies say Critical Response Units and Crisis Negotiators are attempting to make contact with the woman.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

