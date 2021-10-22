Ottawa County deputies need helping finding missing 15-year-old

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police need help finding a pregnant 15-year-old who ran away from her home in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Abigail Hernandez-Alcantara, who goes by Abby.

Deputies say Hernandez-Alcantara left her home on October 13 and was last seen at a home on Kenwood Avenue in Belding.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez-Alcantara never boarded her school bus on the morning of the 13th and is believed to have been staying in the Belding area for last week.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t believe Hernandez-Alcantara is in danger, but she is pregnant.

Hernandez-Alcantara is described as being a 5’1” tall Hispanic teen with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Hernandez-Alcantara might be is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT(745368).