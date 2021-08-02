Ottawa County deputies investigate incident involving car approaching minor on street

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident where a 12-year-old boy was approached by a vehicle while walking along a street.

He was walking northbound along 12th Avenue near Port Sheldon at about 8:20 a.m. Monday when the vehicle approached him, a news release said.

Deputies say the vehicle was described as a 2000s white Ford Sedan with light window tint and minor rust.

That vehicle had been going south on 12th Avenue and was driven by a white man in his late 40s with short brown hair and a short brown beard, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on the vehicle’s plate was not available.

The boy was never threatened or harmed.

Anyone with information related to this incident may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.