Ottawa County deputies arrest man for meth possession, OWI after short pursuit

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:53:35-04

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a stolen vehicle reported this morning in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies located the vehicle a short ways from where it was allegedly stolen when they attempted to perform a traffic stop. That was when the suspect led deputies on a short chase ending in a crash near Division Avenue and Douglas Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Ottawa County authorities tell us the suspect was arrested on charges relating to operating a vehicle while under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and meth possession.

We’re told the suspect was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail pending arraignment.

