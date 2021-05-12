Ottawa County deputies arrest man for meth possession, OWI after short pursuit

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a stolen vehicle reported this morning in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies located the vehicle a short ways from where it was allegedly stolen when they attempted to perform a traffic stop. That was when the suspect led deputies on a short chase ending in a crash near Division Avenue and Douglas Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Ottawa County authorities tell us the suspect was arrested on charges relating to operating a vehicle while under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and meth possession.

We’re told the suspect was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail pending arraignment.

