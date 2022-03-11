Ottawa County deputies arrest 2 suspects connected to multiple larcenies

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies arrested two people believed to be connected to a string of larcenies in the area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they responded to reports of multiple people who may have been stealing things at a business in Holland Township Thursday night.

Deputies confronted the suspects and took one of them, a 53-year-old man, into custody when the other took off, the sheriff’s office says. We’re told the other was arrested after a K9 led deputies to their location near US-31 and New Holland Street.

On Friday, deputies say further investigations revealed additional stolen property, including lawn equipment, power tools and a personal watercraft, totaling an estimated combined value in the thousands.

The suspects are believed to be connected to at least a dozen criminal incidents in the last few months, such as catalytic converter thefts, construction site thefts, and breaking and entering into storage units, deputies explain.

The suspects are being held at the Ottawa County Jail where they await arraignment, OSCO says.

Those with any relevant information are encouraged to get in touch with county deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube