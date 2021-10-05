Ottawa County Correctional Facility suspends 'non-essential' activities after 6 COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is suspending non-essential activities in its correctional facility “until further notice” because of positive COVID-19 cases.

Two citizens lodged in the facility tested positive and have minor symptoms, while four others have tested positive and are asymptomatic, according to a news release Tuesday.

Close contacts of the positive cases have been traced by corrections and jail medical personnel in conjunction with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, placing an additional 35 citizens in a 10-day quarantine.

The sheriff’s office says everyone in the jail has access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines.