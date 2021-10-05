Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Ottawa County Correctional Facility suspends 'non-essential' activities after 6 COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Wayne County jail cell
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:25:51-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is suspending non-essential activities in its correctional facility “until further notice” because of positive COVID-19 cases.

Two citizens lodged in the facility tested positive and have minor symptoms, while four others have tested positive and are asymptomatic, according to a news release Tuesday.

Close contacts of the positive cases have been traced by corrections and jail medical personnel in conjunction with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, placing an additional 35 citizens in a 10-day quarantine.

The sheriff’s office says everyone in the jail has access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month