Ottawa County commissioners repeal resolutions policy

ottawa county building 2.jpg
FOX 17
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 11, 2023
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners voted to repeal a policy that stopped them from passing certain resolutions, motions and ordinances.

The initial policy was adopted back in July 2021.

It says, in part, that the board can only entertain "substantive resolutions" related to its specific administrative or legislative authority.

Some commissioners say this policy limits the board's ability to speak on important issues, while others believe this repeal is misleading.

Last week, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners Planning and Policy Committee discussed the repeal and voted to send it to the full commission.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to officially repeal the Resolutions Policy.

Read the full motion and resolutions policy:

Ottawa County motion.JPG
resolution policy 1.JPG
resolution policy 2.JPG

