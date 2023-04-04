Ottawa County commissioners work to repeal resolutions policy

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners are working to repeal a policy that stops them from passing certain resolutions, motions and ordinances.

The repeal was discussed during Tuesday's Planning and Policy Committee meeting.

The initial policy was adopted back in July 2021.

It says, in part, that the board can only entertain "substantive resolutions" related to its specific administrative or legislative authority.

Some commissioners say this policy limits the board's ability to speak on important issues, while others believe this repeal is misleading.

"We know that there are some important issues that we do want to speak to and if we want to stay consistent with our policies, that this policy is no longer needed," said Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea.

Commissioner Joe Moss added, "One of the things that I know a number of people on this board have advocated for in the last couple years is that citizens use their voice. I think it’s great that the board also be able to use their voice in important issues whether its second amendment, or parental rights, or the constitution, or whatever the board may take up."

Commissioner Roger Bergman expressed concerns that the language of the motion was misleading.

"I'm appalled by the verbiage of this motion because this is about as far from the truth as possible,” said Bergman. "We did not limit, as this says, the ability to speak on important issues. And I'll just leave it with that because otherwise, I'd get pretty angry.”

The committee voted in favor of the repeal.

It now heads to the full commission for a final vote.

Read the full motion and resolutions policy:

