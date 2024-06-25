Ottawa County commissioner sues MSU Extension, claims 'political pressure' motivated firing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Chris Kleinjans has sued MSU Extension, saying the organization terminated his employment for political reasons.

Kleinjans, a Democrat, won the recall election against Lucy Ebel last month. Ebel is a Republican who was supported by most members of the county board.

Kleinjans says he was fired because of a conflict of interest between the two positions he held. The lawsuit alleges he was let go mainly due to “political pressure.”

Kleinjans is seeking compensation in the form of damages while also hoping to regain his job with MSU Extension.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube