Ottawa County Commissioner appeals recall approval language

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner, Doug Zylstra is appealing the approval of language in the recall against him.

The recall is one of 2 approved by the county, targeting Zylstra and fellow commissioner, Roger Bergman after the two voted no on resolution B/C 23-120.

Both men saying the resolution— which purports to protect children by barring the county from participating in “activities, programs, events, content or institutions which support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth” was not clear enough to enable future staff to make adequate decisions.

"The resolution presented by board leadership did not provide any guidance whatsoever as to which specific activities, programs, events, content, or institutions staff may be prohibited from attending or allocating resources towards," Zylstra read in a statement at the clarity hearing.

The recalls against Zylstra and Bergman contain identical language, according to the appeal filed September 19.

The appeal halts signature-gathering efforts for the recall until the courts issue a determination or 40 days after the date the appeal was filed—in this case October 29.

Bergman’s attorneys say he doesn’t plan to appeal.