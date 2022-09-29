Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman pinned in car, hospitalized after driver runs stop sign

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman had to be removed her car and taken to the hospital Thursday after a teenage driver ran a stop sign, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of North 168th Avenue and Quincy Street in Park Township around 4:15 p.m.

They say a woman from Holland was driving on Quincy Street when a 17-year-old boy, also from Holland, ran a stop sign and hit her.

The sheriff’s office says the woman’s SUV rolled and she was pinned inside.

First responders were able to remove her from the car and take her to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The teenager also had nonlife-threatening injuries and sought his own medical treatment.

