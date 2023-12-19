Ottawa Co. judge arrested for domestic violence

HOLLAND, Mich. — At 58th District Court in Holland, Judge Bradley Knoll is scheduled to be presiding over cases, despite having a legal case of his own right now.

Court documents show that Judge Knoll was arrested on December 13, accused of domestic violence, allegedly for harming his wife.

The Chief Justice of the 58th District Court was released on a personal recognizance bond from jail, but has yet to be arraigned.

Judge Knoll faces a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, which carries a penalty of up to 93 days in jail and a fine of $500.

Judge Knoll had cases set to go before him on Tuesday. FOX 17 sat inside his courtroom for several hours. He did not come out.

His arraignment is set for after the new year.

FOX 17 reached out to the lawyer representing Knoll, and has not yet heard back.

FOX 17 has learned that Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson will be serving as the special prosecutor for Knoll's case. Hilson says that all Ottawa County judges as well as the Ottawa County Prosecutor recused themselves from the case.

