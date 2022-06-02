Ottawa Co. crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Wednesday sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened at 7 p.m. on 32nd Avenue, north of Gooding in Chester Township.

They say a 20-year-old man from Coopersville was going north with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating, but believes speed was a factor in the crash.

