ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash happened between a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Ottawa County.

It happened on Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Charter Township.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 there are reported injuries, but no reported deaths.

It’s unclear how many people got hurt and how serious their injuries are.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the roads are still open and emergency crews are directing traffic.

** This is a developing story. **

