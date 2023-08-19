WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County is making a push toward allowing vaccine waivers for children.

Most county commissioners denounced COVID-19 restrictions while running for office, and now, county documents show a commissioner wants to give parents the right to make medical decisions for their kids.

Ottawa Co. commissioners effort vaccine waivers for schools, childcare centers

Several commissioners belong to the group Ottawa Impact— a political action committee started as a push against pandemic mandates.

The PAC founder and now-Chairman Joe Moss wrote in a resolution that he wants parents to be free of pressure.

Commissioners will vote on a resolution Tuesday to affirm childhood vaccine waivers for schools and childcare centers.

Chairman Moss wrote that the board recommends vaccine waiver sessions include information about both the risks and benefits of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hosted a press conference Thursday urging parents to get their kids updated on vaccines, especially with school starting back up.

“Michigan’s childhood vaccination rates are the lowest they’ve been since 2011,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said.

“Childhood vaccinations are a critical part of meeting that mission— maintaining health populations and healthy communities and healthy kids,” Vice President of Michigan Health & Hospital Association Public Affairs Ruthanne Sudderth added.

Vaccine rates for children between one-and-three years old have fallen below 70 percent, according to state data.

MDHHS says that’s a concerning number considering communicable diseases— mumps, measles, whopping cough, etc.— can be prevented with vaccinations.

Health officials cited a measles outbreak last year in Ohio when 85 kids got sick and 36 were hospitalized.

No one died; however, data shows that nearly none of those children had gotten a measles vaccine.

“It is really important for parents to be aware that prevention is the greatest asset to them as far as preventable diseases,” Ascension Health Medical Manager Dr. Johnnie Hamilton said.

Right now, the state of Michigan has vaccination laws for school entry that cover several illnesses, including polio and Hepatitis B.

If a child has not received their vaccinations, the state requires documented immunity.

Moss added in the county documents that the board respects a parent’s right to vaccinate their children; however, he also explained how state law allows a state-issued waiver for one of more vaccines.

“We really encourage providers, vaccinators to talk about the incredible safety monitoring systems that exist in the U.S.,” Veronica McNally, founder of the Franny Strong Foundation, said.

FOX 17 reached out to Joe Moss for a comment but has not heard back.

Tuesday’s board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube