Ottawa Co. clerk announces withdrawal from federal elections support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Clerk announced Tuesday its elections division will withdraw consideration for membership with the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence is described as a nonpartisan alliance of election officials and nonprofits geared toward supporting the nation’s excellence in election management.

This comes after the clerk’s office announced it was named as a finalist toward membership back in November.

READ MORE: Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

“While I value the overall stated goals of the Alliance, I firmly believe that funding for election administration must come from federal, state and local governments,” says Clerk Justin Roebuck. “Election administration is critical government infrastructure and when private individuals seek to fund election operations, it casts a shadow over public trust in the process, particularly when the resources can be tied to individuals or groups who may have also contributed to political parties or candidates.”

Roebuck adds the clerk’s office will continue its work to deliver excellence in maintaining integrity during county elections.

Sign up online for email notifications to receive the latest county election information. Apply for text notifications by texting “Ottawa Votes” to 468-311.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube