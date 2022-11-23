Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative.

The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.

"We are so excited and thankful for the opportunity to partner with our colleagues from across the country, and with the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, for this inaugural program," says Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck. "This collaboration will connect our elections team with some of the best and brightest minds in the country in order to share ideas and make our elections process even stronger."

We’re told members within the alliance will share strategies to help support colleagues with learning opportunities.

"I am thrilled that after a nationwide call for applications from jurisdictions across the country, we have chosen Ottawa County as a Center for Election Excellence," says Center for Tech and Civic Life Executive Director Tiana Epps-Johnson. "Ottawa County is a leader in safe, secure and inclusive elections that put voters first."

