Ottawa Area ISD awarded $150K grant toward childcare services

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (OAISD) announced it will receive $150,000 toward childcare expansion.

We’re told the grant will give more childcare options to local families at no or reduced cost.

The Regional Child Care Planning Grant was awarded to 16 recipient throughout the state of Michigan, according to OAISD.

OAISD Director Tami Mannes, Ph.D. says the grant will benefit Ottawa and Allegan counties.

“This grant allows us to look at the current successes, challenges and barriers to families accessing high-quality childcare for their children,” says Mannes. “We will work with community stakeholders across both counties to meet family childcare needs.”

OAISD adds the state government plans to broaden childcare access in Michigan with a $100 million investment, as well as a goal of creating or expanding 1,000 new programs by the end of next year.

