Ottawa Area Center hosting job fair October 12, 13, and 17

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa Area Center, a service of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, has announced that it will be hosting a job fair for multiple career openings. The center works with students between the ages of 3-26 who have cognitive impairments.

The job fair will be held at the Ottawa Area Center, which is located at 10160 96th Avenue in Allendale. It will be held on the following dates:



Wednesday, October 12 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Thursday, October 13 (3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Monday, October 17 (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

The job openings at the Ottawa Area Center include teachers, paraprofessionals, teacher aides, and behavioral assistants. The benefits include internal growth, as well as scholarships and financial aid for continuing education. The center also offers health and retirement benefits.

Teachers at the Ottawa Area Center are required to have a Michigan Teacher Certification in a Special Education area. The areas include Severely Multiply Impaired (SXI), Cognitive Impairment (SA), and Health Impaired (SC). Paraprofessional and teacher’s aides must have at least a GED.

“At OAC we believe you are only as good as your team and we are all here for each other,” said Ottawa Area Center Director JoAnne Thorsen. “Everyone who works here is passionate about working with students with special needs and putting the students first.”

