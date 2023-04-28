Ottawa, Allegan health officials warn residents of crypto infections linked to Critter Barn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Residents in Ottawa and Allegan counties have been advised of a rise in cryptosporidiosis (crypto) cases.

The disease, which is found in water, soil, food or dirty surfaces, can result in diarrhea, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH).

We’re told the crypto infections were diagnosed among visitors and volunteers at the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) forwarded the alert as a precaution.

OCDPH says it does not take much to contract the disease, adding it can spread between humans, especially in places where diapers are changed often (e.g. homes and childcare facilities).

Symptoms arise an average of seven days after infection and normally last one to two weeks, health experts say. Those symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, dehydration, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and weight loss.

Those who experience the above symptoms and had paid a visit to the Critter Barn in recent memory are asked to consult their doctors and avoid swimming. It is also recommended to stay away from those with weak immune systems until instructed otherwise.

Report illnesses to OCDPH via their website.

