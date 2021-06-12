One Person Injured in ATV Crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An ATV accident has left one person injured in Robinson Township.

The incident happened on a wooded trail near some power lines at 118th Avenue & N. Cedar Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 26 year-old man was operating an off road ATV on the trails with a passenger when he drove over a tree branch, damaging the vehicle and injuring the driver.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital and is in stable condition. The passenger was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

