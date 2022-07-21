One person dead after car/pedestrian accident at Red Bud Trail

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car/pedestrian accident occurred at Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road on Wednesday.

According to the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department, the accident occurred at around 2:59 p.m. Prior to the accident, a Berrien County Road Commission employee was working on cutting up a fallen tree that was on the roadway across Red Bud Trail. A vehicle that was driven by a 34-year-old Buchanan man was traveling southbound. The vehicle then crashed into the tree and the road commission employee.

When emergency personal arrived at the scene, the road commission employee was found deceased. The driver received minor injuries. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

The accident currently remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube