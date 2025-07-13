Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person arrested following Port Sheldon Twp. barricade situation

Ottawa County sheriff
Ottawa County sheriff
PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one person was arrested following a barricade situation in Port Sheldon Twp.

Deputies say they got the call to Fellows Station around 1 a.m. on July 13 for a domestic disturbance involving a person with a gun. When they arrived, they tried to contact the person but they refused to communicate. Deputies believed the person was armed inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office Critical Response team breached the home. They say the person was taken into custody, and is now at the Ottawa County Jail.

No charges or injuries were shared by the Sheriff's Office, but it says the incident remains under investigation.

