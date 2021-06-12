One injured in single vehicle crash

TALLAMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating a single vehicle crash at 16th Avenue and Johnson in Tallamadge Township that left one person injured.

A 40-year-old Jenison resident was traveling south on 16th Avenue on a motorcycle when he lost control as the road changed from paved to dirt.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation but alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and the man was not wearing a helmet.