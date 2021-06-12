One injured in Holland Township stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at Buffalo Wild Wings in Holland Township that injured one man.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 10 Friday night for a report of ten people fighting in the parking lot. The people involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived.

A 24 year-old man was stabbed on the property and arrived at the hospital a short time later with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's office or Silent Observer