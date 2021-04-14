One hospitalized after 5-car-crash in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office revealed a 5-car-crash in Georgetown Township, hospitalizing one.

Ottawa County Sheriffs report that a 43-year-old Zeeland Township hit another car, driven by a 76-year-old, after running a red light.

Their investigation showed that the first car, driven by a 43-year-old, hit another car, driven by 76-year-old, causing the second car to spin into another car going southbound on Cottonwood Dr.

The first car hit another car traveling south bound on Cottonwood Dr., driven by 81-year-old, before hitting another car traveling south bound Cottonwood Dr., driven by a 68-year-old.

The incident caused the intersection to close for roughly 45 minutes while the crash was investigated, cleaned up and the vehicles involved were removed.

The 76-year-old was transported by Life EMS with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

One driver was cited for Disregarding Traffic Control, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.