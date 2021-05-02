One arrested after shots fired in Allendale

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is arrested after shots fired in Allendale this morning.

The incident occurred on the corner of 48th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. An officer was investigating a loud party complaint when people approached him and said they'd heard gunshots nearby.

The deputy began searching for the source of the gunfire when he noticed a person point a handgun out of the window of a car at a group of people on 48th Avenue.

The officer with the help of Grand Valley State University Public Safety was able to arrest the suspect. They found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspect is in custody on several charges and the case is still under investigation.