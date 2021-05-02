Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

One arrested after shots fired in Allendale

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's motorcycle crash at a training class in Hudsonville.
Ottawa County Sheriff 04032021
Posted at 6:02 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 06:02:03-04

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is arrested after shots fired in Allendale this morning.

The incident occurred on the corner of 48th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. An officer was investigating a loud party complaint when people approached him and said they'd heard gunshots nearby.

The deputy began searching for the source of the gunfire when he noticed a person point a handgun out of the window of a car at a group of people on 48th Avenue.

The officer with the help of Grand Valley State University Public Safety was able to arrest the suspect. They found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspect is in custody on several charges and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time