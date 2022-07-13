Watch Now
Olive Twp. stabbing suspect arraigned, charged with murder

FOX 17
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 12:02:30-04

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Olive Township earlier this week has been arraigned.

The stabbing left 32-year-old Quinn Hallacy dead with multiple lacerations on Monday, July 11 with three children inside the home on 120th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Matthew Richard Hallacy, was charged with open murder Wednesday morning.

We’re told Matthew was denied bond.

