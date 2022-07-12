Woman dead from knife wounds in Ottawa County homicide

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old woman was discovered dead on 120th Avenue, in Olive Township. Police say she seemed to suffered several knife wounds, in what appears to be a homicide.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the house in Olive Township on Monday evening, around 6:45, after hearing about a possible assault there. The woman was found and declared dead on scene.

As for the suspect, police say that the suspect drove away and was eventually tracked down in the City of Holland. The Ottawa Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Holland Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is currently being treated for minor injuries, but will be taken to the Ottawa County Jail as soon as he is released from the hospital.

According to police, the suspect and the deceased woman were in a domestic relationship. Police also said that there were three children at home at the time of the assault. None of the children were injured.

There is not believed to be an oustanding threat to the public, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details will be released as they become available and this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com

