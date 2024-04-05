Officer in charge of Grand Haven Coast Guard station relieved of duty

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The man who led West Michigan's Coast Guard station is off the job following a decrease in his ability to complete his duties.

The U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District announced Friday, March 5 that Master Chief Petty Officer Marc Moore has been permanently relieved of duties as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, effective March 8.

The Coast Guard’s Office of Personnel Management says it no longer has confidence in Moore's judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties. What led to this decision was not publicly released.

Chief Petty Officer Justin Abold will be put in command of the station.

Coast Guard Station Grand Haven is supported by active duty and reserve members. It houses several boats, including a 45-footer, two 29-footers, and two 15-foot shallow rescue skiffs. The station's primary missions are search and rescue and maritime law enforcement on over 3,500 square nautical miles and four counties on the eastern half of Lake Michigan.

