Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.
The 26-year-old ran west into the southbound lanes when he was hit by a car, deputies explain.
We’re told authorities administered treatment and the victim is now stable. He has since been hospitalized.
The north- and southbound lanes are both closed while investigations proceed, according to OCSO.