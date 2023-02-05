Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.

The 26-year-old ran west into the southbound lanes when he was hit by a car, deputies explain.

We’re told authorities administered treatment and the victim is now stable. He has since been hospitalized.

The north- and southbound lanes are both closed while investigations proceed, according to OCSO.

