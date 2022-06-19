Norton Shores man hurt in crash near Allendale

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was injured when his car flew through the air and struck multiple objects Sunday morning.

At 5:44 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-car crash with injuries at the intersection of 68th Avenue and Warner in Allendale Township. The investigation revealed that a 20-year-old man from Norton Shores was driving a 2021 Kia southbound on 68th near Warner when the vehicle drifted off the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch, causing the car to go airborne before it hit a telephone box and then a utility pole in front of 12373 68th Ave.

The pole snapped in half, causing power lines to come down across the roadway and a second utility pole to fall down.

The driver complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-Eighth Avenue was closed to traffic for about one hour while the crash was cleaned up.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

