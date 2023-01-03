Nonprofit raises money for band students, raffles off Taylor Swift tickets

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Bill Worst was lucky enough to snag two tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Detroit. But he won't be in the audience when the singer comes to Ford Field.

"I decided the best use of them would be to raffle them off to people that couldn't attend," he says. "And so I thought I'd put them in a raffle and all the proceeds will go to buy instruments for schools."

Worst, who owns the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, says the tickets are the center of the 8th row at Ford Field.

He's planning to auction off the pair of tickets, with the proceeds going to his nonprofit "Music to Benefit Music," which helps to buy instruments for schoolkids.

Each raffle ticket costs $100, with only two hundred available. Raffle tickets will be drawn at the nonprofit's annual fundraising event on February 25.

"It was just, how, you know, since we have our annual fundraising event coming up, well, I can sell these on StubHub and make a little bit, or I could put them in a raffle and donate them to charity, and then raise even more money and given people a chance that can't pay 4000 to get to go," he says.

However, when asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song, Worst was a little more non-committal.

"My daughter is a Swiftie. So she has ever CD, every album, everything. And whatever song I pick she's gonna say 'Dad, I can't believe you said that one.' So I'm going to respectfully not answer that one because whatever I say is going to be wrong."

To purchase a raffle ticket- and a chance to see Taylor Swift perform live- Worst says you can call 616-662-3330 or contact the Pinnacle Center

