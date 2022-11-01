Taylor Swift coming to Ford Field for "The Eras Tour" on June 10

(WXYZ) — Music superstar Taylor Swift is going on tour after the release of her latest album, and she'll be coming to Detroit in the summer of 2023.

Swift announced "The Eras Tour" is coming to Ford Field on June 10 with the special guests "girl in red" and "OWENN."

Her tour will hit 20 cities in the U.S. with tickets going on sale Nov. 18.

"I wanted to tell you something that I've been so excited about for a really long time and have been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you, I'm going back on tour." she said on GMA. "The tour is called 'The Eras Tour' and it's a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.

"Really, I'm just so excited to look you guys in the eyes and say, thank you for everything, thank you for this incredible week with 'Midnights' and thank you for everything you've done for me," she said.

Swift released her latest album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, and she became the first-ever artist to claim all 10 songs on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list this week.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100???" she tweeted. "On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."

