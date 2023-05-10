New state-of-the-art bus terminal opens in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — The grand opening ceremony for a new bus terminal in Zeeland was held Wednesday morning.

The state-of-the-art terminal, found on Centennial Street, offers a variety of safe, convenient and cozy transportation options for riders, according to GO Riteway Transportation.

"GO Riteway Transportation is excited to open our new terminal in Zeeland, Michigan," says GO Riteway Co-Owner Ronald Bast. "Our commitment to our customers is unwavering, and we believe that this new terminal will further enhance our ability to deliver a reliable, safe, and convenient transportation experience to all passengers."

We’re told the new terminal is outfitted with safe and reliable vehicles as well as 24-7 access to dispatchers.

“We have motor coaches, school buses, mini coaches, and we do service the athletic teams out here quite a bit; local schools, we do tours and events out to Washington D.C., so we can do quite a bit out of here,” says Vice President of Operations Steve Fazlovic. “It's the safest mode of transportation that exists. … It's just a great way to avoid some of the headaches of traveling.”

