Neighbors advised to shelter in place in Allendale Twp. as man barricades himself, woman inside

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Neighbors have been evacuated and others are advised to shelter in place in an area of Allendale Township during an active situation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says they are currently on the scene, where a man is believed to be inside a home with a firearm, holding a woman against her will.

Deputies are on the scene in the 5000 block of Vail Avenue and say they received reports of a man making homicidal comments and was saying he was armed.

OCSO says they believe the subject is a 37-year-old man and is holding a 56-year-old woman against her will. The two reportedly know each other.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The sheriff's office critical response team and crisis negotiators are communicating with the man.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time and shelter in place.

The incident remains active.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update at 7:30 a.m. Stay tuned for updates.