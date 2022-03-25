Muskegon woman killed in crash with school bus identified

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 47-year-old Muskegon woman who died after crashing into the back of a Grand Haven Area Public School District bus has been identified as Kathleen Varboncoeur.

The deadly crash happened on March 22 around 4:36 p.m. on US-31 in Spring Lake Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the bus was heading southbound on US-31 when it slowed for a traffic backup.

According to the sheriff’s office, Varboncoeur was driving behind the bus and was unable to slow down in time to avoid colliding with the school bus.

The driver of the school bus was not injured in the crash and no children were on board.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

