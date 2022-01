GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two men from Muskegon have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery at a credit union.

The robbery occurred on November 11, 2021, at Grand Haven Lake Michigan Credit Union authorities report.

Both men have been charged with robbery and habitual offender status and are being held on additional charges in Kent County Jail.

Arraignment is pending in Ottawa County 58th District Court authority according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.