Muskegon man arrested for storage unit burglaries in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies have taken a suspect into custody after multiple storage units were burglarized in northern Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says break-ins were reported at many storage units in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and other nearby areas. In each case, there were signs of forced entry. Stolen items include furniture, tools, a moped, electronics, fishing tackle and more.

We’re told a 38-year-old Muskegon man was arrested Thursday morning. He is believed to be connected to more than a dozen burglaries.

Authorities say they recovered much of the stolen items at a Muskegon home. The estimated value is estimated to exceed $15,000. Efforts to reunite them with their owners is currently underway.

OCSO credits the Muskegon Police Department, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Norton Shore Police Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with OCSO. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube