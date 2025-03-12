Murder suspect out of Illinois arrested in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officers in Holland stepped up to help out investigators from the other side of Lake Michigan to track down a murder suspect last week.

The Holland Department of Public Safety got a call from the Cook County South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on Thursday, March 6. Investigators there believed a suspect in a murder case out of Crestwood, a suburb of Chicago, had fled to Holland.

Detectives in Illinois had been able to track the suspect's vehicle by GPS to a truck stop on M-40. Officers found the suspect's car in the parking lot and called in the department's tactical team.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, according to police.

Crestwood police said the suspect killed his boss at a trucking company on March 5, then set fire to his office to try to hide the crime. Emergency responders were called to the company because of the fire around 4:00 pm Central, finding the victim's body on the second floor.

Just 13 hours later came the suspect's arrest in Holland more than 140 miles away.

Investigators believe the suspect targeted his boss for the attack and no one else was part of their plan.

The suspect remains in custody in Ottawa County as extradition proceedings continue.

