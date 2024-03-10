Multiple cars involved in crash on Grand Haven drawbridge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The northbound lanes of US-31 in Grand Haven are shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash is located on the drawbridge, north of Jackson St.

A temporary closure alert from Ottawa County Dispatch was sent out just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Details are limited, but a heavy police presence was visible on the MDOT live camera, along with a stalled car.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

