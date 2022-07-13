Motorcyclist seriously hurt after Jamestown Township collision

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Eighth Avenue on Byron Road before 12:30 p.m.

We’re told an eastbound car driven by a 16-year-old Saugatuck resident initiated a left turn onto Private Drive and did not yield the right of way to the motorcyclist.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle on impact, adding he is being treated for serious injuries at a Grand Rapids hospital.

The driver of the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was treated on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube