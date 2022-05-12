Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Holland Township crash

Ottawa County Sheriff Unit
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Ottawa County Sheriff Unit
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 15:19:07-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is critically hurt following a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place at North Park Drive and Lakewood Boulevard after 1:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old Holland man was riding east on Lakewood Boulevard when his motorcycle was hit by a 66-year-old Southgate woman who was trying to turn left at the intersection in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, deputies say.

We’re told the motorcyclist, who had a helmet on at the time of the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman is being treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News