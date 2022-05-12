Motorcyclist in critical condition after Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is critically hurt following a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place at North Park Drive and Lakewood Boulevard after 1:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old Holland man was riding east on Lakewood Boulevard when his motorcycle was hit by a 66-year-old Southgate woman who was trying to turn left at the intersection in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, deputies say.

We’re told the motorcyclist, who had a helmet on at the time of the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman is being treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

