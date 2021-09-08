Watch
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into Ottawa Co. Road Commission truck on I-96

Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 08, 2021
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Marne is in critical condition after deputies say he crashed into an Ottawa County Road Commission truck on I-96.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday just before noon on eastbound I-96 between mile markers 24 and 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 38-year-old man was driving a 2996 Honda motorcycle on I-96 when he crashed into a road commission truck that was stopped on the freeway to perform maintenance along the left shoulder of the road. The road commission truck was equipped with a crash attenuator and a yellow flashing arrow sign.

The sheriff’s office also says several warning signs were posted near the road work area.

The motorcyclist was taken to Spectrum Butterworth in critical condition. Deputies say the driver of the road commission truck was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

