Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Jamestown Township intersection

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Greenly Street at around 4 p.m.

We’re told the 56-year-old man was riding south on 40th Avenue while operating a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle. Deputies say that was when a 20-year-old Zeeland man in a 2005 Ford Taurus stopped at the intersection and then pulled into the motorcyclist’s path.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for undisclosed injuries. Deputies say he had a helmet on and is currently stable.

The driver in the Taurus was not hurt. Authorities say he was issued a citation for causing the crash.

