Motorcyclist dies after striking road commission truck on the side of the highway in Ottawa Co.

Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 06:58:28-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a 38-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a road commission truck on the side of the highway late Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. along eastbound I-96 between the 24 and 25 mile markers in Tallmadge Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, several Ottawa County road commission trucks were parked along the highway as workers conducted maintenance. Police say there were several warning signs posted and the motorcyclist struck a truck that had a flashing sign attached.

The motorcyclist, Arnell Banks, of Marne, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

