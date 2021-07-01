Motorcycle rider in serious condition after early-morning collision

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 56-year-old Norton Shores man is being treated for serious injuries after a car drove in front of his motorcycle, reports the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, a car driven by a 35-year-old Holland man stopped at 104th Avenue at Port Sheldon Street and then pulled into the intersection. The driver failed to see the motorcycle, which hit the car. The rider was thrown into a ditch.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, and the crash is under investigation.