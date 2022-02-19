Momentum Center to expand services to Holland area

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Grand Haven grassroots movement that specializes in mental health needs, addictions and disabilities is expanding its services to the Holland area.

The Momentum Center says the new location on 345 W. 14th St. will allow them to deliver its services to more people.

We’re told an open house is scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 16 on-site between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The organization says the space was previously occupied by Community Action House (CAH) before it moved to the Food Club & Opportunity Hub.

“We’re so pleased to see this space again put into meaningful use serving our community,” says CAH Executive Director Scott Rumpsa. “We know many in our community – including some of our program guests – will greatly benefit from the welcoming services offered by the Momentum Center.”

The Momentum Center says it strives to offer a community without stigma for those dealing with mental illness, addiction and disabilities. We’re told they will provide social and recreational settings, including life-skills courses for youths as young as 11. Membership costs $1, and no diagnoses or referrals are required.

“We will now be able to have the impactful services provided in the Grand Haven area repeated in the Holland area,” says Barbara Lee VanHorssen with the Momentum Center. “The support provided to individuals has increased social connections and decreased depression, anxiety, and loneliness.”

Some of the Holland staff members include a peer-support specialist and a bilingual (English and Spanish) program coordinator, the Momentum Center tells us.

We’re also told the center offers transportation for those that require assistance in attending off-site events.

Click here to find out how to become a member.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube