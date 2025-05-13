Mobile home a complete loss after overnight fire in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mobile home suffered extensive damage during a fire sparked by a fan that was helping to cool a bedroom.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. inside the Allendale Meadows mobile home community. When emergency responders arrived, the home on Sugar Loaf Avenue was already engulfed in flames.

A sheriff's deputy from Ottawa County and two officers from Grand Valley State University rushed to pull people from neighboring homes, fearing the fire could spread to other buildings. A FOX 17 crew saw several nearby homes had damage from the fire, including ones across the street. A number of vehicles were also damaged or destroyed.

Six fire departments stepped up to put the fire out. The homeowner told crews a faulty electric fan in the bedroom caught fire, with the flames getting out of control before they could do anything.

The mobile home where the fire happened is considered a total loss.

